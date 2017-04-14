There is a man who works in the post office
And everyone feels sorry for him
He is old
And slumps in his chair
But he always smiled at everyone
He hands them their mail
And says have a good day
And he’ll help you with the package
If you made a mistake
I often wonder
If he has anyone
To go home to
I see him every week
When I drop off work letters
And I’ve never once asked him
About his whole life
Has he always been the old man in the post office
Does someone love him
I think about it every time I’m there
And instead, we talk about the weather
And he smiles at me
And I think he wants me to ask
I think he has a story to tell
But I hand in my letters
And say
Tomorrow
I will.
April 15, 2017 at 4:11 pm
Please do it! His story will be meaningful and you’ll always wonder. People have no idea how much caring to ask means to older folks.
April 15, 2017 at 1:38 pm
Our ‘stories’ are enriched by others’ stories. I would love to hear what he has to say in a follow-up blog. Your and my lenses of how we see the world are very similar, I think. Very intriguing! Keep me posted, please.
April 15, 2017 at 12:29 pm
love your style!
April 15, 2017 at 11:54 am
I love this so much. Very thought provoking, there are loads of people I want to connect with deeper but something holds me back X
April 15, 2017 at 8:57 am
Do it, before you regret not doing it.
April 15, 2017 at 8:58 am
An amazing read nonetheless.
April 15, 2017 at 7:28 am
Enjoyed this much. Thanks for sharing.
April 15, 2017 at 9:44 am
thank you 🙂
April 15, 2017 at 5:18 am
Excellent and a very recognizable twist.
April 15, 2017 at 12:09 am
Don’t wait for tomorrow, It never comes as I think, Go head Now.
Cheers,
April 14, 2017 at 10:10 pm
This is what we do. Always think that there will be a tomorrow. Good poem.
April 14, 2017 at 10:02 pm
Echoing what mumstheword said. Do it. This is an interesting issue. We seem to get into a kind of social inertia, and it becomes natural to not interact in certain ways even when we feel we should.
April 14, 2017 at 9:53 pm
Do it! Tomorrow may be too late 😜🐻
