Maybe
there was a point once upon a time
Maybe we could have had our own story
But there was a moment
Where we sort of just took this other road
Turned this weird and random direction
And
Even if we ever got back to the tracks
There would still be
Mud
On our shoes.
Image Credit Unknown
Advertisements
April 20, 2017 at 7:47 pm
Like the sadness and the hope in it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
April 21, 2017 at 7:29 am
thank you 🙂
LikeLike
April 20, 2017 at 10:10 am
We can never go back in life. We always are headed towards where we meant to be.
Pls go thru my latest blogpost on existential meaninglessnes
Regards
Advaita.
LikeLiked by 2 people
April 20, 2017 at 5:59 am
yeah, ain’t no goin back, though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
April 20, 2017 at 3:32 am
Lovely cute girl! And true message. I agree
LikeLiked by 2 people
April 20, 2017 at 12:24 am
Nice one!
LikeLiked by 2 people
April 19, 2017 at 11:24 pm
So nice.
LikeLiked by 2 people