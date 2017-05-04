I set aside a time to rage

In blue on my calendar

I said I would feel bad for thirty minutes

and go on with life right after

I said I would run faster

And the noise would die down

My feet against the pavement

The ruin of solid ground.

Compartmentalize and detract

put your damn heart in a jar

Keep it there until it runs its course

Encase it in jellied tar

Take the panic from the moment

Instead, leave a hole in your chest

Because at least this way

You’ll maybe get some rest

Panicked