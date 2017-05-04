I set aside a time to rage
In blue on my calendar
I said I would feel bad for thirty minutes
and go on with life right after
I said I would run faster
And the noise would die down
My feet against the pavement
The ruin of solid ground.
Compartmentalize and detract
put your damn heart in a jar
Keep it there until it runs its course
Encase it in jellied tar
Take the panic from the moment
Instead, leave a hole in your chest
Because at least this way
You’ll maybe get some rest
Image Link
May 4, 2017 at 6:58 pm
Vivid and captivating. One of my favorite songs too- Jar of Hearts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 4, 2017 at 6:04 pm
Love this! So well written
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 4, 2017 at 8:55 pm
thank you 🙂
LikeLike
May 4, 2017 at 3:13 pm
Hi Miri, I love it! Rich
LikeLiked by 2 people
May 4, 2017 at 4:36 pm
thank you 🙂
LikeLike
May 4, 2017 at 12:10 pm
Intensity on the run..makings of a thriller!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
May 4, 2017 at 12:05 pm
Excellent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 4, 2017 at 11:58 am
Very interesting concept. Food for thought. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
May 4, 2017 at 11:54 am
This is so goooooood and so relatable, can’t wait to read more 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
May 4, 2017 at 12:04 pm
thank you 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person