Part
The word feels sticky in my mouth
It means to be close to something, but also to be halved, if your part is part of something that is broken.
A part is also apart,
“A”
Without
In deficit of
I parted my hands and my mouth and I gave you this thing you decided was art but not love
When the part is the whole of my heart and my being can it be
Something unfinished
I think that’s why
Because I thought
I am unfinished
I am half
Half of a whole that will fill my soul and I thought maybe our parts would make us something special
But I was the half and also the whole
And I gave it all up
For a broken promise that was swept under the rug and told maybe one day I’ll be good or mature enough
To love
To give more than I take
To look back on love as something more than a part of a mistake.
July 26, 2017 at 1:18 am
Miri, stunning as usual. Speaks from the heart and soul.
–Michael
July 26, 2017 at 8:01 am
Thank you 🙂
July 25, 2017 at 11:06 pm
Well written
