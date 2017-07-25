Part

The word feels sticky in my mouth

It means to be close to something, but also to be halved, if your part is part of something that is broken.

A part is also apart,

“A”

Without

In deficit of

I parted my hands and my mouth and I gave you this thing you decided was art but not love

When the part is the whole of my heart and my being can it be

Something unfinished

I think that’s why

Because I thought

I am unfinished

I am half

Half of a whole that will fill my soul and I thought maybe our parts would make us something special

But I was the half and also the whole

And I gave it all up

For a broken promise that was swept under the rug and told maybe one day I’ll be good or mature enough

To love

To give more than I take

To look back on love as something more than a part of a mistake.

