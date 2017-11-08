Paper Clouds

It was gone like a puff of smoke, the kind that happens after you set off a confetti gun.

It was there for a moment, smelling of burnt plastic and old memories and then just like that it didn’t exist anymore.

It left traces on my fingers, and I could still smell it, it lingered there even when I tried to scrub it off.

Love seeps into your skin.

They don’t tell you that, nobody tells you that. Everyone talks about hearts and eyes and broken things, but they don’t tell you about skin.

They don’t tell you that you’ll want to claw it off because all touch reminds you of their touch. They don’t say that hands will remind you of his hands.

You and I were like the pop of the gun, bursting forward, everything rushing out and full of colour. We let it rain down on us, let it swallow us whole.

And the pieces?

They melted over us and spread out in a hundred directions and then all we had was paper on the floor. All we had was the aftermath of a beautiful explosion, all we had was a cloud of smoke. 

Paper Clouds

  1. Arpita November 9, 2017 at 12:14 am

    I read it, and I read it again. Such a powerful piece in such a short stretch. Very good job!

  2. E. Michael Helms, writer November 8, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    As always, lovely! Your deeply felt words continue to impress me. :-)
    –Michael

  3. Valentine's Fall November 8, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    First, “They don’t tell you that, nobody tells you that.” is a damn good line if you meant it the way I read it.
    Second, I really enjoy your blog. I’ve been here for a while now.
    Third, We have the same layout. It’s dope.
    and Fourth, you are absolutely positively beautiful

    1. Miri Elm November 8, 2017 at 9:49 pm

      Thank you, on all counts ;)

  4. WePaintedtheCloudsGray November 8, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Truly beautiful. I feel so aesthetically inspired right now haha

  5. Miriam E. November 8, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Your writing is so beautifully vivid and mesmerizing. Thank you for sharing! Wonderfully crafted…

    1. Miri Elm November 8, 2017 at 7:48 pm

      thanks so much miriam! glad you enjoyed it :)

