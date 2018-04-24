His name tag said hello my name is _______

Along with all the others here for this reunion

All wearing muted ties with yellowed skin and slackened jaws they walked the room.

Some with tall champagne glasses

Others with stiff whisky that swills around and spills on your hands letting a pungent smell into the air.

Blue and red name tags

Everyone has a profession

Some have even added “hello my name is ______ and I work as a _________.

Can you imagine?

He wanted to be an astronaut, but he didn’t have good eyes

And unfortunately he was not that dedicated.

Her, in the corner, she dreamed once of being a writer but instead she writes ads for the newspaper.

He never did find someone to love

And they all have name tags and they all walk through, shoulders back and trying to seem proud of who they have become.

Hoping that no one will notice the silent apology they are saying for being quite so ordinary.